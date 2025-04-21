OTTAWA, April 21 — The candidates to lead Canada after next week’s election took starkly different paths to the height of national politics.

Mark Carney, the Liberal Party leader, has never held elected office.

The former central banker took over as prime minister just a few weeks ago, after parachuting into politics and winning a race to replace Justin Trudeau as Liberal leader.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre was first elected to parliament in 2004, at age 25, and over two decades in Ottawa has moved up the political ranks, polishing his skills in debate and in delivering partisan blows.

But whoever heads the next government will be tasked with managing a fractured relationship with Canada’s largest trading partner and once closest ally, the United States, while dealing with President Donald Trump, who has discussed making America’s northern neighbor a US state.

Crisis experience

Carney was born in Fort Smith, a community near the Arctic in Canada’s Northwest Territories.

He was raised in the western city of Edmonton and played competitive hockey in his youth.

He studied at Harvard in the United States and Oxford in England, and the initial part of his career saw him make a fortune as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs, working in New York, London, Tokyo and Toronto.

Carney then joined the Canadian civil service, eventually being appointed governor of the Bank of Canada in 2008.

In 2013, then British-prime minister David Cameron tapped him to lead the Bank of England, the first non-Briton named to the role.

After finishing his term in London, he joined Brookfield, a massive Canadian corporation and served as United Nations advisor promoting pro-climate initiatives in finance.

Rumours had long circulated that Carney was eyeing an entry into Canadian politics. When Trudeau announced his plans to resign on January 6, Carney pounced.

The 60-year-old has argued that his experience at the Bank of Canada through the 2008-2009 financial crisis and with the Bank of England through the turbulence surrounding the 2016 Brexit vote has equipped him to handle Canada’s upheaval in US relations.

Carney has described the Trump threat as “the most serious crisis of our lifetime,” and said the US president “wants to break us so he can own us.”

But the father of four and accomplished marathon runner has also sought to project calm, telling voters he can reposition Canada on the global stage and reduce reliance on the United States—a country he said “we can no longer trust.”

Dalhousie University professor Lori Turnbull noted Carney “doesn’t have a dynamic communication style” but comes across as “a reassuring guy who knows what he’s talking about.”

‘I’m nothing like Trump’

Poilievre had established himself as a relentless and effective critic of Trudeau, who became deeply unpopular toward the end of decade in power.

The Tory leader has also drawn comparisons to Trump, in part over his attacks on the media and a previous promise to be Canada’s “anti-woke prime minister.”

But Poilievre has been forced to adjust in response to polling indicating Canadians want a leader who can confront Trump.

“I am nothing at all Like Trump,” Poilievre insisted on a Quebec talk show this month, emphasizing his “humble beginnings.”

At Thursday’s election debate, Poilievre used his closing statement to remind voters that he was born to a single mother before being adopted by teachers.

He said his parents “raised him to believe that anyone who worked hard could do anything. That promise feels broken today.”

Poilievre has argued he can also resist Trump, while insisting poor Liberal economic management under Trudeau left Canada vulnerable to US hostility.

He has also aimed to soften his tone, but for University of Alberta professor Frederic Boily, the stylistic changes may have come too late.

“To become prime minister, he must project hope and a positive vision, and he’s struggled to make that transition,” he told AFP.

Poilievre was born in the western city of Calgary and advances policies supported by the region’s oil industry, including new pipeline construction.

He also built support nationally as a critic of pandemic lockdown policies that some saw as excessive.

He has been re-elected eight times by his Ottawa area district and served in the cabinet of former Conservative prime minister Stephen Harper.

His wife, Anaida Poilievre, emigrated from Venezuela to Canada. They have two children. — AFP