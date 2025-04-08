RIYADH, April 8 – Saudi Arabia has revised its e-stopover visa policy, limiting eligibility only to travellers from a designated list of 18 countries that included Malaysia, according to news outlet Cairo 24.

The electronic transit visa will now only be issued to passengers travelling from or to countries listed under “Group A” by the Saudi Civil Aviation Authority.

Other countries besides Malaysia in the list are: Canada, United States, Austria, Cyprus, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Switzerland, United Kingdom, China (including Hong Kong and Macau), Maldives, Singapore, Thailand, Turkey, and Mauritius.

It also cited airline company Saudia saying that applicants must also hold a valid visa for at least one of the listed countries and must have previously used it to enter that country.

The new requirement is part of efforts to ensure compliance with updated travel regulations and to simplify the visa process for select travellers.

Dubai-based Gulf News reported that the Kingdom also announced a temporary halt to new short-term visas for citizens of 14 countries ahead of the Haj season, effective from April 13, 2025.

The suspension affects business visit visas, e-tourist visas, and family visit visas for nationals of these countries: India, Egypt, Pakistan, Yemen, Tunisia, Morocco, Jordan, Nigeria, Algeria, Indonesia, Iraq, Sudan, Bangladesh, and Libya.

Travellers from these countries with valid visas may still enter the Kingdom until April 13 and must leave by April 29.

It has designated April 13 as the last date for entry for umrah, as it prepares for the next Haj season. Those who stay over April 29 will be deemed as breaching the law.

Saudi authorities cited logistical difficulties and overcrowding during the previous Hajj season, where pilgrims reportedly entered using non-Hajj-specific visas, as the reason for the new restrictions.