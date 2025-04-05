LONDON, April 5 — Two more people were arrested yesterdy in connection with vandalism at US President Donald Trump’s Turnberry golf resort in Scotland last month, Scottish police said in a statement.

On March 8, police were called to the luxury resort’s clubhouse after activists sprayed: “GAZA IS NOT 4 SALE” in huge white letters on the lawn, damaged greens and sprayed red paint over the building’s facade.

Scottish police said Friday they arrested a 55-year-old woman in Leeds, northern England, and a 33 year-old man in nearby Wakefield.

Trump sparked outrage last month when he suggested the US “take over” Gaza and turn it into the “Riviera of the Middle East”, while forcing its Palestinian inhabitants to relocate to Egypt or Jordan.

On Monday, a 33-year-old man suspected of being involved was charged with vandalism and released on bail pending a new hearing.

Prior to that, two people in their 60s and 70s were taken in for questioning and then released pending further investigations, police said.

Trump praised British law enforcement’s work on his Truth Social platform.

The Turnberry property in southwest Scotland is one of two resorts that Trump owns in the country, where his mother was born.

Another Trump-owned golf resort was targeted in March in Ireland, at the coastal resort of Doonbeg, where protestors planted Palestinian flags on the courses. — AFP