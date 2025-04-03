PARIS, April 3 — US President Donald Trump announced sweeping new tariffs yesterday on imports from countries around the world, notably China and the European Union.

Here are the first international reactions:

China

Beijing said it “firmly opposes” the new tariffs on its exports, and vowed “countermeasures to safeguard its own rights and interests”.

US tariffs “do not comply with international trade rules and seriously harm the legitimate rights and interests of the relevant parties”, the Commerce Ministry said.

Germany

The German Automotive Industry Association (VDA) said the tariffs would “only create losers”.

“The EU is now called upon to act together and with necessary force, while continuing to signal its willingness to negotiate,” the VDA said.

The German chemical industry, which counts the United States as its largest export market, urged the EU to “keep a cool head”, stressing “an escalation would only worsen the damage”.

Japan

After being hit with a 24 percent US levy on its exports, Japan’s trade minister Yoji Muto criticised the measure.

“The unilateral tariff measures taken by the US are extremely regrettable, and I have again strongly urged (Washington) not to apply them to Japan,” he said.

Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters the tariffs may contravene World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules and the pair’s trade treaty.

UK

The UK will “remain calm and committed” to sealing an economic deal with the United States which could help “mitigate” a 10 percent tariff imposed on British exports to the United States, business minister Jonathan Reynolds said.

He added, though, that “nothing is off the table,” stating: “We have a range of tools at our disposal and we will not hesitate to act.”

Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni criticised the new US tariffs on imports from the EU and urged a deal, warning a trade war would only weaken the West.

“The introduction by the US of tariffs towards the EU is a measure that I consider wrong and that does not suit either party,” she said.

“We will do everything we can to work for a deal with the United States, aiming to prevent a trade war that would inevitably weaken the West in favour of other global actors.”

Canada

Prime Minister Mark Carney warned the tariffs will “fundamentally change the global trading system”.

“We are going to fight these tariffs with countermeasures. We are going to protect our workers,” he said.

Brazil

Brazil’s Congress approved a so-called “Economic Reciprocity Law” allowing the executive to respond to the 10 percent tariffs on exports from Latin America’s biggest economy.

The law was approved unanimously by the House of Representatives after receiving the Senate’s green light.

The South American powerhouse is the second-largest exporter of steel to the United States after Canada, shipping four million tonnes of the metal in 2024.

Australia

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the new tariffs were “not the act of a friend” and will hurt the close allies’ relationship.

“These tariffs are not unexpected, but let me be clear: they are totally unwarranted,” he said.

Switzerland

After Switzerland was hit with 31 percent tariffs, President Karin Keller-Sutter said the government would quickly decide what to do next.

“The country’s long-term economic interests are the priority. Respect for international law and free trade are fundamental,” she said.

Ireland

Prime Minister Micheal Martin said he deeply regretted the 20 percent tariffs imposed on exports from the EU.

The Irish government would now “reflect” with EU partners on the next steps, but “any action should be proportionate, aimed at defending the interests of our businesses, workers and citizens”, he said.

Thailand

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said the government had a “strong plan” to handle a 36 percent levy and hopes to negotiate a reduction, saying the government would take steps to mitigate the impact.

Denmark

Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said the new measures threatened global prosperity.

“Global trade brought us to a better place: in a generation the world has become richer, extreme poverty has been reduced, child mortality has declined and we all live longer,” he said.

“Saddened to see all that jeopardised due to an—for Europe—unwanted trade war.”

Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro said Trump had made a wrong move in imposing the sweeping tariffs.

“The US government now believes that by raising tariffs on its imports in general, it can increase its own production, wealth, and employment; in my opinion, this could be a big mistake,” he said. — AFP