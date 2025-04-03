BANGKOK, April 3 — Thailand’s Ministry of Tourism and Sports has reassured the public of full safety measures ahead of the upcoming Songkran celebrations following last Friday’s powerful earthquake that struck the Kingdom.

Tourism and Sports Minister Sorawong Thienthong stated that the ministry has been in close discussions with tourism industry stakeholders to assess the situation.

He expressed confidence that Thailand remains safe, allowing both domestic and international tourists to celebrate the festival without worry.

“Hotels and accommodation facilities have undergone thorough safety inspections and received official certification, ensuring that all establishments are safe for tourists,” he said in a statement after the launch of the full-scale promotional campaign, “Thailand Maha Songkran 2025”, on Thursday.

He urged both locals and visitors to trust Thailand’s preparedness and embrace the Maha Songkran 2025 celebrations with confidence.

This year’s festivities, Sorawong added, would be grander than ever, with collaboration from key government agencies, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Transport, Ministry of Public Health, and the Royal Thai Police, as well as local authorities responsible for organising events across the country.

He noted that this integrated approach aims to enhance convenience, safety, and service quality for the anticipated influx of tourists.

“With the combined efforts of all sectors, we are confident in delivering an unforgettable experience for visitors.

“This year’s Maha Songkran Festival will not only be a celebration of joy and tradition but also a global platform to showcase Thailand’s potential as a leading international tourism destination,” he said.

Meanwhile, local Thai media reported that the cabinet allocated 153.03 million baht from the Central Fund to finance the “Maha Songkran World Water Festival 2025” at Sanam Luang from 11 to 15 April.

Government spokesman Jirayu Huangsap said the five-day Thai New Year celebrations were proposed by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports estimates that the Sanam Luang event will generate 3.2 billion baht in revenue and attract approximately 800,000 Thai and foreign visitors.

Songkran is celebrated annually on April 13, marking the start of the Thai New Year. — Bernama