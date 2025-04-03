WASHINGTON, April 3 — United States President Donald Trump has announced new “kind” reciprocal tariffs on more than 180 countries, marking the most extensive tariff package implemented by the US in decades.

Speaking from the White House’s Rose Garden, Trump described the tariffs as “discounted reciprocal” rates. While acknowledging the levies as steep, he insisted they did not match the tariffs imposed by other nations on US exports.

Countries not specifically listed will face a baseline tariff of 10 per cent on all imports into the US, the administration stated. The tariffs take into account factors such as currency manipulation and trade barriers, though these figures have not been independently verified.

Below is a summary reported by Forbes of the reciprocal tariffs announced by the US:

• China: 34 per cent (charges US 67 per cent) — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that this 34 per cent will be in addition to existing tariffs on China, bringing the total to 54 per cent.

• European Union: 20 per cent (charges US 39 per cent)

• Vietnam: 46 per cent (charges US 90 per cent)

• Taiwan: 32 per cent (charges US 64 per cent)

• Japan: 24 per cent (charges US 46 per cent)

• India: 26 per cent (charges US 52 per cent)

• South Korea: 25 per cent (charges US 50 per cent)

• Thailand: 36 per cent (charges US 72 per cent)

• Switzerland: 31 per cent (charges US 61 per cent)

• Indonesia: 32 per cent (charges US 64 per cent)

• Malaysia: 24 per cent (charges US 47 per cent)

• Cambodia: 49 per cent (charges US 97 per cent)

• United Kingdom: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• South Africa: 30 per cent (charges US 60 per cent)

• Brazil: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• Bangladesh: 37 per cent (charges US 74 per cent)

• Singapore: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• Israel: 17 per cent (charges US 33 per cent)

• Philippines: 17 per cent (charges US 34 per cent)

• Chile: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• Australia: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• Pakistan: 29 per cent (charges US 58 per cent)

• Turkey: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• Sri Lanka: 44 per cent (charges US 88 per cent)

• Colombia: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• Peru: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• Nicaragua: 18 per cent (charges US 36 per cent)

• Norway: 15 per cent (charges US 30 per cent)

• Costa Rica: 10 per cent (charges US 17 per cent)

• Jordan: 20 per cent (charges US 40 per cent)

• Dominican Republic: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• United Arab Emirates: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• New Zealand: 10 per cent (charges US 20 per cent)

• Argentina: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• Ecuador: 10 per cent (charges US 12 per cent)

• Guatemala: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• Honduras: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• Madagascar: 47 per cent (charges US 93 per cent)

• Myanmar: 44 per cent (charges US 88 per cent)

• Tunisia: 28 per cent (charges US 55 per cent)

• Kazakhstan: 27 per cent (charges US 54 per cent)

• Serbia: 37 per cent (charges US 74 per cent)

• Egypt: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• Saudi Arabia: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• El Salvador: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• Côte d’Ivoire: 21 per cent (charges US 41 per cent)

• Laos: 48 per cent (charges US 95 per cent)

• Botswana: 37 per cent (charges US 74 per cent)

• Trinidad and Tobago: 10 per cent (charges US 12 per cent)

• Morocco: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• Algeria: 30 per cent (charges US 59 per cent)

• Oman: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• Uruguay: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• Bahamas: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• Lesotho: 50 per cent (charges US 99 per cent)

• Ukraine: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• Bahrain: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• Qatar: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

• Mauritius: 40 per cent (charges US 80 per cent)

• Fiji: 32 per cent (charges US 63 per cent)

• Iceland: 10 per cent (charges US 10 per cent)

Other countries will also be affected by the tariffs, with many facing new trade barriers.

The move is expected to impact global markets and international trade relations significantly. The full list of affected countries and tariffs is available via the White House’s official statement.