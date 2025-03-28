BANGKOK, March 28 — Thai authorities have declared a state of emergency in Bangkok, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra said on Friday after the city was hit by a major earthquake centred in Myanmar.
Damage was reported to buildings across Bangkok after the 7.7-magnitude quake, including a 30-storey under-construction skyscraper that collapsed in the city's north. — AFP
High-rise building collapses due to strong #earthquake in Chatuchak, Bangkok. #แผ่นดินไหว #กรุงเทพมหานคร pic.twitter.com/fiRV6ZIZq2— Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) March 28, 2025