TOKYO, March 24 — Japan’s Ground Self-Defence Forces have joined firefighting operations in western prefectures Okayama and Ehime, with evacuations ordered for nearly 2,700 local residents, reported Sputnik/RIA Novosti.

“Yesterday wildfires broke out in Okayama city and Imabari, Ehime prefecture,” Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press conference on Monday, adding that “Along with local firefighters, helicopters from the Ground Self-Defence Forces were sent to help after governors of both prefectures requested assistance.”

He said the wildfires spread across 128 hectares in Ehime and 250 hectares in Okayama.

Evacuation has been ordered for 403 families, or 893 people, in Okayama city; 219 families, or 381 people, in Imabari; and 792 families, or 1,506 people, in Saijo, Ehime prefecture, the spokesman said.

Japan’s last major wildfire burned for 12 days in Ofunato, a city in the north-east.

It destroyed 2,900 hectares — about 9 per cent of the city’s total area.

Authorities ordered 4,600 people to evacuate. At least 210 buildings were damaged. — Bernama-Sputnik/RIA Novosti