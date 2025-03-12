MANILA, March 12 — Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte, arrested yesterday on an International Criminal Court warrant for alleged crimes against humanity during his “war on drugs”, once said he would be happy to kill three million addicts.

While Duterte has insisted he was not responsible for any unlawful deaths, police estimate killing 6,000 people in his anti-drug campaign.

But rights groups say many thousands of other murders of mostly poor men remain unexplained, with ICC prosecutors placing the death toll at 12,000-30,000.

Amnesty International, Human Rights Watch and the European Union all criticised the controversial leader for bombastic statements he made that appeared to support the killing.

Here is a selection of Duterte’s comments made on deaths and the drug war as the crackdown first got underway:

Kill order

“When I become president, I’ll order the police and the military to find these people and kill them.”

As a presidential candidate Duterte says on March 16, 2016 that he will eradicate drugs in the Philippines by killing so many dealers it will cause a boom for funeral businesses.

Rough justice

“If you know of any addicts, go ahead and kill them yourself as getting their parents to do it would be too painful.”

Hours after being sworn in as president, Duterte goes to a Manila slum and urges residents to kill drug-addled neighbours on June 30, 2016.

No let up

“This campaign (of) shoot-to-kill will remain until the last day of my term. I don’t care about human rights, believe me.”

An unapologetic Duterte vows no let up as the death toll from his drug war nears 1,000 on August 6, 2016.

“I’d be happy to slaughter them.”

Duterte estimated on September 30, 2016 that there were three million drug addicts in the Philippines, adding that he would like them all dead. A year later, he said the figure had grown to four million despite his crackdown.

Leading by example?

“I used to do it (kill) personally just to show to the guys that if I can do it, so can you.”

On December, 12, 2016 Duterte boasts that he had murdered suspects when he was mayor of the southern city of Davao.

“If you commit corruption, whoever you are, I will have you flown by helicopter to Manila and I will toss you out. I have done it before, why would not I do it again?”

Duterte alludes to a past crime in explaining to typhoon survivors how he will take drastic measures against drugs and graft on December 27, 2016.

Sorry? Not sorry

“You want to scare me by threatening to have me thrown in prison? International Criminal Court? Bullshit.”

On November 28, 2016 Duterte bristles at ICC prosecutor Fatou Bensouda’s stark warning that any person who incites “mass violence” in the Philippines was “potentially liable to prosecution” at the world court.

“I don’t give a damn about being prosecuted in the ICC. Go ahead. It would be my pleasure to go to prison for my country. It would be a distinct honour for me, even if they don’t make me a hero, to die for my country.”

Duterte again shrugs off potential prosecution on September 20, 2017. — AFP