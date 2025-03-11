MANILA, March 11 – Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport today over a warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), making him the first former leader of the country to be detained under an international tribunal’s order.

Manila-based Rappler cited a high-ranking source confirming the custody, with a separate security source corroborating the arrest.

Duterte faces a crimes against humanity case at the ICC over his controversial war on drugs, which human rights groups estimate led to nearly 30,000 deaths. Before his arrest, Interpol had issued a Red Notice alert following the ICC’s warrant.

Duterte had been in Hong Kong attending an event with overseas Filipino workers before his return. Speculation about an impending ICC warrant had circulated before his trip.

Although President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration did not directly cooperate with the ICC, it upheld commitments to Interpol, which led to Duterte’s detention.

The ICC’s request for Duterte’s arrest was processed through Interpol, aligning with the Philippine government’s stance of cooperation with the international police organisation.

Rappler reported that Duterte’s arrest marks a significant moment in the ICC’s eight-year investigation into alleged extrajudicial killings during his tenure as president and former Davao City mayor.

Duterte’s “war on drugs” was a signature policy after he swept to power in 2016 after vitriolic, crime-busting campaign vows to kill narcotics dealers.

Human rights groups claim that Philippine police and vigilantes under their direction murdered unarmed drug suspects on a massive scale on Duterte’s watch, allegations that authorities have denied.

The ICC has said it would pursue an investigation of suspected crimes against humanity.

While Duterte subsequently withdrew the Philippines from the ICC, the government under new leader Marcos has indicated Duterte could be handed over.

At least four leaders, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, have active ICC warrants. However, unlike Duterte, they have yet to be detained.