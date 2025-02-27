BEIJING, Feb 27 – New Zealand used high-level talks in Beijing to raise concerns about the surprise deployment of Chinese warships off its western coast, Foreign Minister Winston Peters said today.

Dozens of commercial flights were forced to divert last week when the vessels announced live firing drills underneath a busy flight path linking Australia and New Zealand.

Both nations have criticised China for springing the drills without adequate notice – Australian officials said the last-minute warning was broadcast on a channel unchecked by air controllers.

Peters said he raised the exercise while meeting with China’s top diplomat Wang Yi in Beijing earlier this week.

New Zealand also raised the importance of “international rules” underpinning “stability” in the region, Peters added in a statement.

“Our region and the world are facing a myriad of challenges, including increased tensions in the South China Sea and Taiwan Strait.”

Australia and close ally New Zealand have been monitoring the vessels – a frigate, a cruiser and a supply tanker – since they were detected in international waters off Australia last week.

Officials said 49 commercial flights were forced to divert around the live firing zone on Feb 21.

Australia said the drills took place in international waters, and has conceded China’s conduct abided by international law.

China has defended its conduct as “safe, standard and professional”.

The warships were 350 nautical miles northeast of Australia’s Bass Strait on Tuesday morning, New Zealand’s defence force said. – AFP