WASHINGTON, Feb 25 — Employees of the US federal government yesterday faced a deadline imposed by Elon Musk that required them to explain their work achievements in an email or potentially lose their jobs.

The demand represents the latest challenge from Musk against government workers as his Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) works toward gutting federal staffing and spending.

DOGE is a wide-ranging entity run by the tech entrepreneur and world’s richest person, though its cost-cutting campaign has faced increasing resistance on multiple fronts, including court rulings and some pressure from lawmakers.

On Saturday, more than two million federal employees received an email from the US Office of Personnel Management (OPM) — the government’s HR department — giving them until 11:59pm yesterday to submit “approximately 5 bullets of what you accomplished last week.”

The message followed Musk’s post on X, which he owns, that “all federal workers” would receive the email and that “failure to respond will be taken as a resignation.”

As the deadline neared and confusion reigned on what to make of the threat, President Donald Trump defended Musk’s message, calling it “ingenious” as it would expose whether “people are working.”

“If people don’t respond, it’s very possible that there is no such person or they’re not working,” Trump told reporters.

Non-responders would be “sort of semi-fired” or fired, Trump added without explaining his thinking further.

Musk yesterday said Saturday’s email “was basically a check to see if the employee had a pulse and was capable of replying to an email.”

“This mess will get sorted out this week. Lot of people in for a rude awakening and strong dose of reality. They don’t get it yet, but they will,” he added on X.

‘Increase accountability’

Creating confusion among an already anxious workforce, multiple US federal agencies — including some led by prominent Trump loyalists — told staff to ignore the email, at least temporarily.

The list included the Defence Department, which posted a note requesting staff “pause any response to the OPM email titled ‘What did you do last week.’”

US media reported that Trump administration-appointed officials at the FBI, the State Department, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence also instructed staff not to respond directly.

Cybersecurity seemed to be a key concern, with staff at the Department of Health and Human Services told to “assume that what you write will be read by malign foreign actors” and that they should “tailor your response accordingly.”

At the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, workers were told their answers would stay within the department, at least for the present, and that an answer was not mandatory, according to an email to staff.

Meanwhile, workers at the Treasury Department were directed to comply with Musk’s request as it “reflects an effort to increase accountability by the federal workforce, just as there is in the private sector,” said an email sent to Treasury staff, seen by AFP.

As confusion spread across the federal workforce, speaking anonymously, an administration official told Politico that employees should defer to their agencies on how to respond to the email.

‘Dose of compassion’

Unions quickly opposed Musk’s request, with the largest federal employee union, the American Federation of Government Employees (AFGE), vowing to challenge any unlawful terminations.

Several recent polls indicate that most Americans disapprove of the disruption to the nationwide federal workforce.

Concern has begun to emerge on Capitol Hill from Trump’s own Republican party, which controls both the House and the Senate.

“If I could say one thing to Elon Musk, it’s like, ‘Please put a dose of compassion in this,’” said Senator John Curtis of Utah, whose state has 33,000 federal employees.

“These are real people. These are real lives. These are mortgages,” Curtis said on CBS’s Face the Nation.

Dozens of lawsuits against Musk’s threats or demands have yielded mixed results, with some requests for immediate halts to his executive orders being denied by judges.

One federal judge yesterday barred the Education Department and the Office of Personnel Management from sharing sensitive information with the Musk-led department. — AFP