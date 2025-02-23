LIMA, Feb 23 — At least six people were killed and 78 injured after the roof of a food court at a busy shopping center collapsed in northern Peru, authorities said today, as the death toll from the accident doubled.

Firefighters and police continued to hunt for survivors in the debris of the collapse, which occurred on Friday evening at the Real Plaza shopping complex in Trujillo, the country’s third-largest city about 500 kilometers (310 miles) north of the capital Lima.

Dozens of families were in the food court when the roof fell, according to local media.

Defense Minister Walter Astudillo updated the death toll from three to six and said the number of injured had increased to 78, according to state media Andina.

Forty-eight of the injured were hospitalized, three in serious condition, he added.

Ten of the injured were children, local government health official Anibal Morillo said earlier.

The cause of the accident remains unknown.

Shopping complex director Garlet Rodriguez said the food court roof had been installed in 2017 and passed an inspection last September.

“I’m just here, help!” cried one of the victims, according to footage and images shared on social media.

Interior Minister Juan Jose Santivanez estimated the collapsed roof area was 700 to 800 square meters (7,500 to 8,600 square feet).

According to the Regional Emergency Operations Center, the collapse occurred at 8:41 pm, but was only reported about half an hour later. — AFP