RIYADH, Feb 18 — The head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund on Tuesday described US President Donald Trump as a problem solver ahead of US-Russian talks in Saudi Arabia in what are expected to be the most significant discussions between the two former Cold War foes on ending Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

The conversation could pave the way for a summit between Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin as the two sides discuss restoring Russian-American relations.

“We really see that President Trump and his team is a team of problem solvers, people who have already addressed a number of big challenges very swiftly, very efficiently and very successfully,” Kirill Dmitriev told reporters in Riyadh.

Russia said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will hold talks with top US officials, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on Tuesday that will focus on ending the Ukraine war and restoring “the whole complex” of Russia-US ties.

Ukraine says no peace deal can be made on its behalf in the talks, to which Kyiv was not invited.

Dmitriev, a US-educated former Goldman Sachs banker, played a role in early contacts between Moscow and Washington during Trump’s first term as president from 2016-2020.

Russia hopes that the United States will hear Moscow’s position in the talks on Ukraine, Interfax news agency cited Dmitriev as saying.

Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy adviser, said on Monday that Dmitriev might join the delegation to discuss any economic questions that might arise.

“It’s very important to understand that US businesses lost around US$300 billion (RM1.3 trillion) from leaving Russia. So there is huge economic toll on many countries from you know what’s happening right now, and we believe as a way forward is through solutions,” Dmitriev said.

The talks come after European leaders gathered in Paris on Monday for an emergency summit to agree on a unified strategy after they were blindsided by Trump’s push for immediate talks on Ukraine after a phone call with Putin last week.

The European leaders said they would invest more in defence and take the lead in providing security guarantees for Ukraine.

“Everyone feels the great sense of urgency,” Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof said on X. “At this crucial time for the security of Europe we must continue to stand behind Ukraine.”

“Europe will have to make a contribution towards safeguarding any agreement, and cooperation with the Americans is essential,” he said.

Initial contact

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Yuri Ushakov on Tuesday, a foreign policy adviser to Putin, in Riyadh, officials from both sides said.

The meeting comes barely a month after Trump took office and reflects a significant departure from Washington’s position under the administration of President Joe Biden, who eschewed public contacts, concluding that Russia was not serious about ending the Ukraine war.

Russia, which has occupied parts of Ukraine since 2014, launched a full-scale invasion in February 2022.

US officials sought to cast Tuesday’s talks as an initial contact to determine whether Moscow is serious about ending the war in Ukraine.

“This is a follow-up on that initial conversation between Putin and President Trump about perhaps if that first step is even possible, what the interests are, if this can be managed,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told reporters in Riyadh.

The Kremlin, however, suggested the discussions would cover “the entire complex of Russian-American relations”, as well as preparing for talks on a possible settlement regarding Ukraine and a meeting between the two presidents.

Russia said Lavrov and Rubio in a call on Saturday discussed removing barriers to trade and investment between the two countries.

Then-President Biden and Kyiv’s allies around the world imposed waves of sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine three years ago, aimed at weakening the Russian economy and limiting the Kremlin’s war efforts.

Riyadh, which is also involved in talks with Washington over the future of the Gaza Strip, has played a role in early contacts between the Trump administration and Moscow, helping to secure a prisoner swap last week.

How to engage Washington

It remains unclear how Europe will engage Washington after Trump stunned Ukraine and European allies by calling Putin, long ostracised by the West.

“We agree with President Trump on a “peace through strength” approach,” a European official said after the Paris meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The US decision has sparked a realisation among European nations that they will have to do more to ensure Ukraine’s security.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who before the meeting said he was willing to send peacekeeping troops to Ukraine, said on Monday there must be a US security commitment for European countries to put boots on the ground.

Keith Kellogg, Trump’s Ukraine envoy, said he would visit Ukraine from Wednesday and was asked if the US would provide a security guarantee for any European peacekeepers.

“I’ve been with President Trump, and the policy has always been: You take no options off the table,” he said. — Reuters