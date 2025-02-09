BOGOTA, Feb 9 — Colombian President Gustavo Petro has claimed that cocaine was no more harmful that liquor, saying that legalising the substance would be more effective in combating global trafficking than the current war on drugs.

Speaking during a six-hour ministerial meeting broadcast live, Petro argued that cocaine’s status as a narcotic was due to geopolitics rather than its actual dangers.

“Cocaine is illegal because it is made in Latin America, not because it is worse than whisky,” he was quoted as saying by CNN.

“Scientists have analysed this,” he claimed.

Colombia is the world’s largest producer of cocaine, with production surging under Petro’s presidency to reaching a record 2,600 metric tonnes in 2023, according to the United Nations.

Petro proposed legalising cocaine globally, comparing its sale to alcohol, and stating that such a move would eliminate drug trafficking networks. He contrasted cocaine with fentanyl, blaming US pharmaceutical companies for the opioid crisis while pointing out that Colombia does not manufacture the deadly synthetic drug.

The remarks come amid rising tensions between Colombia and the United States, including a recent standoff with US President Donald Trump over the deportation of Colombian migrants.

Despite decades of close US-Colombia cooperation in drug enforcement, Petro’s position signals a radical departure from traditional anti-narcotics policies.

Cocaine remains illegal in most countries, and while some have decriminalised possession in small amounts, health officials warn of its serious medical risks, including addiction and overdose.