NEW ORLEANS, Feb 8 — An arrest has been made after a Kansas City reporter covering the Super Bowl in New Orleans was found dead in his hotel room, police said on Friday.

Adan Manzano, 27, was found unresponsive in Kenner, Louisiana, just outside New Orleans, leading to the arrest of Danette Colbert, police said.

Colbert was seen on video surveillance cameras leaving Manzano’s hotel room and a search of her residence turned up Manzano’s credit card and cell phone, Kenner Police Department chief of police Keith Conley said at a press conference.

Colbert has a long criminal history including two instances where she drugged and stole from victims, Conley said.

“Right now the only crime we have are property crimes,” Conley said.

“This investigation is still ongoing... these charges could be upgraded.”

Manzano was “a true professional and a rising star,” Telemundo Kansas City said in a statement.

“We will deeply miss Adan and his passion for sports, and the contributions he made to the local community,” the station said.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Manzano’s death comes less than a year after his wife Ashleigh Boyd perished in a car accident and they leave behind a two-year-old daughter, CBS news reported, citing local outlets. — Reuters