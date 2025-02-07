THE HAGUE, Feb 7 —The International Criminal Court today hit back after US President Donald Trump slapped sanctions on the institution, vowing it would continue to provide “justice and hope” around the world.

“The ICC condemns the issuance by the US of an Executive Order seeking to impose sanctions on its officials and harm its independent and impartial judicial work,” the court said in a statement.

“The Court stands firmly by its personnel and pledges to continue providing justice and hope to millions of innocent victims of atrocities across the world,” added the court, based in The Hague.

Attacking the ICC for what he said were “illegitimate and baseless” investigations targeting America and its ally Israel, Trump hit the court with sanctions on Thursday.

He ordered asset freezes and travel bans against ICC officials, employees and their family members, along with anyone deemed to have helped the court’s investigations.

The names of the individuals were not immediately released, but previous US sanctions under Trump had targeted the court’s prosecutor.

“We call on our 125 States Parties, civil society and all nations of the world to stand united for justice and fundamental human rights,” the ICC statement concluded. — AFP