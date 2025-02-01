WASHINGTON, Feb 1 — Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth yesterday issued guidance prohibiting Pentagon resources from being used to mark months celebrating people of different ethnic backgrounds, describing doing so as divisive to the military.

President Donald Trump’s new administration has taken aim at multiple military policies opposed by Republicans since taking office, including seeking to end what he termed “transgender ideology" in the armed forces and reinstating troops dismissed for refusing Covid vaccines.

“Our unity and purpose are instrumental to meeting the department’s warfighting mission. Efforts to divide the force — to put one group ahead of another — erode camaraderie and threaten mission execution,” according to a statement on Hegseth’s decision, which was titled “Identity Months Dead at DoD.”

“Going forward, DoD components and military departments will not use official resources, to include man-hours, to host celebrations or events related to cultural awareness months,” it said.

The statement named events including Black History Month, Women’s History Month, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, National Hispanic Heritage Month and others as being among those that would no longer be celebrated.

“Service members and civilians remain permitted to attend these events in an unofficial capacity outside of duty hours.” it said, while recommending the celebration of the “valor and success of military heroes of all races, genders, and backgrounds.” — AFP