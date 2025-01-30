WASHINGTON Jan 30 — President Donald Trump will sign executive orders on two flashpoint topics in US education amplified by the country’s culture wars — critical race theory and school choice, his spokeswoman yesterday.

Critical race theory, initially referring to an approach that looks at US history through the lens of racism, has become an ill-defined catchall that sometimes includes topics such as white privilege or bias, depending on who is using the term.

State-level bans against it have led to what critics say is a chilling affect around teaching anything race related, but many Republicans maintain it is a needlessly divisive topic that makes white students feel guilty.

School choice meanwhile refers to a US movement that seeks to use tax credits and vouchers to allow parents to opt out of the public school system in favour of privately managed schools for their children. It is favoured by Republicans.

Speaking to Fox News, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said Trump “will sign executive orders addressing school choice” as well as “ending funding for public schools that support critical race theory and other divisive measures in their curriculums.”

Several US media also reported Trump will sign an executive order yesterday on anti-Semitism targeting protesters who broke the law during pro-Palestinian protests last year, as Israel was waging war against militant group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Under the order the US Justice Department is tasked with investigating pro-Hamas graffiti and other actions, according to the New York Post, which first reported the matter.

It will also allow for the cancellation of student visas of those who broke the law during the protests, which were centred on university campuses.

Trump has shaken up America in his slightly more than a week in office, signing executive orders almost daily on topics ranging from stemming illegal immigration to restricting gender transitions for minors. — AFP