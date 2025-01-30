CAIRO, Jan 30 — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said Wednesday that forced displacement of Gazans is an “injustice that we cannot take part in”, after US President Donald Trump floated a plan to move Palestinians from the territory to Egypt and Jordan.

“The deportation and displacement of the Palestinian people from their land is an injustice that we cannot take part in,” Sisi said during a news conference in Cairo with Kenyan President William Ruto.

Sisi added that Egypt’s historic position on the Palestinian cause “can never be compromised”.

Sisi said Egypt supported “the establishment of a Palestinian state” and was “determined to work with President Trump, who seeks to achieve the desired peace based on the two-state solution”.

“We believe that President Trump is capable of fulfilling this long-awaited goal of establishing a just and lasting peace in the Middle East,” he said.

After the Israel-Hamas ceasefire came into force on January 19, Trump touted a plan to “clean out” the Gaza Strip, reiterating the idea on Monday as he called for Palestinians to move to “safer” locations such as Egypt or Jordan.

Speaking to reporters on Monday evening, Trump said that he hoped Sisi “would take some” Gazans.

“We helped them a lot, and I’m sure he’d help us,” he said.

“As they say, it’s a rough neighbourhood, but I think he would do it, and I think the king of Jordan would do it too.”

Jordan too rejected the idea, saying: “Jordan is for Jordanians and Palestine is for Palestinians.”

Since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October 2023 both countries have warned of plans to displace Palestinians from Gaza into neighbouring Egypt and from the West Bank into Jordan.

Sisi has repeatedly warned that such a displacement would “eradicate the case for Palestinian statehood”.

Egypt is a key Arab ally of the United States and was the only country besides Israel to receive an exemption from Trump’s foreign aid freeze this week. — AFP