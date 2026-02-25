KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) is no longer using cooperatives for student admissions and fee collection following remarks in the 2026 Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) 1/2026 on irregularities in student fee management.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Adam Adli Abd Halim said UKM has been handling admissions and fee collection directly for the Postgraduate Diploma in Education (DPLI) from cohort seven, first semester 2025/2026, and for the Master of Education (SPEND) from cohort 10, second semester 2025.

He said the move was an immediate corrective step to ensure greater transparency and accountability in financial management, following the audit that uncovered irregularities in fee collection.

“Adjustments have been made, recognising RM2.27 million for SPEND and RM30.09 million for DPLI in 2024, as well as RM27.67 million for the previous 2025 cohorts, while all fees for DPLI cohort seven have now been fully accounted for.

“A letter of demand has been issued to the cooperative involved, with RM1.83 million recovered so far, and efforts to recover the remaining balance are ongoing through legal channels,” he said during the winding-up debate on the 2026 Auditor-General’s Report on behalf of the Ministry of Higher Education in the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

He said the UKM Integrity and Ombudsman Centre is investigating the invalid cooperation agreements, with the university fully cooperating with the Royal Malaysia Police to ensure a transparent and thorough probe.

On the RM110.67 million research grant balance across five research universities, Adam Adli said it came from savings and project surpluses over nearly 20 years, not from any leakages.

He said the balance relates to 7,129 development and research (R&D) projects from 2006 to June 2025, averaging RM15,524 per project, with the surplus arising partly from efficient project completion, cost savings through technology, and financial regulations. — Bernama