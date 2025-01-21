WASHINGTON, Jan 21 — President Donald Trump’s administration on Monday announced the United States’ intention to withdraw from the Paris climate accord for a second time, a defiant rejection of global efforts to combat planetary warming as catastrophic weather events intensify worldwide.

The Republican leader also said his administration would declare a “national energy emergency” to significantly expand drilling in the world’s top oil and gas producer and scrap upcoming stringent pollution standards for cars and trucks, which he has derided as an “electric vehicle mandate.”

“President Trump will withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord,” the White House said in a statement shortly after the Republican was sworn into office, without providing a specific timeline.

It would take a year to leave the agreement after submitting a formal notice to the United Nations framework that underpins global climate negotiations.

Even before the formal exit, the move delivers a serious blow to international cooperation aimed at reducing reliance on fossil fuels. Critics warn it could embolden other major polluters like China and India to scale back their own commitments.

It comes as global average temperatures over the past two years surpassed the critical 1.5 degrees Celsius warming threshold for the first time, underscoring the urgency of climate action.

“The US withdrawing from the Paris Agreement is unfortunate, but multilateral climate action has proven resilient and is stronger than any single country’s politics and policies,” said Laurence Tubiana, CEO of the European Climate Foundation and a key architect of the Paris Agreement.

More drilling, fewer EVs

Trump used his inauguration speech to preview a raft of sweeping energy-related federal orders aimed at undoing Biden’s climate legacy.

“The inflation crisis was caused by massive overspending and escalating energy prices, and that is why today I will also declare a national energy emergency. We will ‘Drill, baby, drill!’” Trump said.

“We will be a rich nation again, and it is that liquid gold under our feet that will help to do it,” he added.

“With my actions today, we will end the Green New Deal, and we will revoke the electric vehicle mandate, saving our auto industry.”

Trump’s mention of the “Green New Deal” may be a reference to the Inflation Reduction Act — Biden’s signature climate law that channels billions into clean energy tax credits — rather than a 2019 resolution of the same name, which never passed Congress.

Praise and scorn

Trump’s domestic actions were welcomed by energy industry leaders, who view the administration’s policies as a return to the era of “American energy dominance.”

“The US oil and natural gas industry stands ready to work with the new administration to deliver the commonsense energy solutions Americans voted for,” said Mike Sommers, president and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute.

But they sparked immediate outrage from environmental advocates, who argue that doubling down on fossil fuel production ignores the pressing challenges of climate change.

“This declaration is more proof that Trump doesn’t seem to recognize the real world,” said Athan Manuel, director of the Sierra Club’s land protection program, in comments to AFP. “The US is producing more energy, more oil and gas than any country has ever produced.”

Trump’s actions come despite overwhelming scientific consensus that the burning of fossil fuels has driven global temperatures to unprecedented levels, contributing to increasingly severe climate-driven disasters.

Last year brought a barrage of destructive hurricanes, including Hurricane Helene — the second-deadliest storm to strike the mainland in over half a century — while this month, wildfires supercharged by climate change have devastated Los Angeles. — AFP