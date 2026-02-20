KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — The Magistrate’s Court today ordered an unemployed man accused of killing a homeless woman in Sentul to undergo a psychiatric assessment at Hospital Bahagia Tanjong Rambutan in Ulu Kinta, Perak.

Magistrate Farah Nabihah Muhamad Dan issued the order for Syed Faizal Syed Alwi, 46, who is charged with murdering an unidentified woman on Jalan Sentul, near here, in the early hours of February 9.

The order was issued after Deputy Public Prosecutor Amritpreet Kaur Randhawa informed the court that the investigating officer had reported the accused was believed to be mentally unfit.

No plea was recorded as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

He was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty, or between 30 and 40 years’ imprisonment, and up to 12 strokes of the cane if the death penalty is not imposed.

The court has set March 19 for the case mention and the submission of the psychiatric assessment report.

On February 10, Bernama reported that Sentul police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said police had arrested a 46-year-old suspect following the discovery of a homeless woman’s body, believed to have been murdered, on Jalan Sentul on February 9.

He said the victim, estimated to be in her 50s or 60s, was found lying on the ground with severe head injuries, and later pronounced dead at Hospital Kuala Lumpur. — Bernama