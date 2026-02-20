MANILA, Feb 20 — The Philippine foreign ministry said on Friday that it is maintaining open communication with China even as it strengthens cooperation with “like‑minded” countries that support its stance in the South China Sea.

“Even as the DFA (foreign ministry) deepens alliances and partnerships with like-minded countries, it also maintains open lines of communication with the Chinese side in pursuit of candid, constructive dialogue and practical cooperation,” foreign ministry spokesperson Rogelio Villanueva said in a briefing.

The Philippines recently held separate bilateral talks with the United States and Canada on maritime issues.

Philippines and the United States have recently committed to ramp up the deployment of “US cutting-edge missile and unmanned systems” in the South-east Asian nation.

The Chinese embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Philippine foreign ministry says it will uphold “effective and principled diplomacy” in advancing the country’s interests amid recent ill-tempered exchanges between government officials and the Chinese embassy in Manila.

The Philippines and China have been locked in a series of maritime confrontations in recent years over territorial disputes in the South China Sea. — Reuters