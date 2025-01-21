NEW YORK, Jan 21 — More than 900 trucks carrying humanitarian aid entered Gaza yesterday, the United Nations said, exceeding the daily target outlined in the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas.

“Humanitarian aid continues to move into the Gaza Strip as part of a prepared surge to increase support to survivors," the UN’s humanitarian office (OCHA) said.

“Today, 915 trucks crossed into Gaza, according to information received through engagement with Israeli authorities and the guarantors for the ceasefire agreement.”

Throughout conflict in Gaza, the UN has denounced obstacles restricting the flow and distribution of aid into the battered Palestinian territory.

On Sunday, the day the ceasefire came into force, 630 trucks entered Gaza.

An initial 42-day truce between Israel and Hamas is meant to enable a surge of sorely needed aid for Gaza after 15 months of war.

The ceasefire agreement calls for 600 trucks to cross into Gaza per day. — AFP