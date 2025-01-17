NEW YORK, Jan 17 — Human Rights Watch yesterday called for punishment for the “heinous crimes” committed “on and since October 7, 2023,” in Israel and Gaza, after the announcement of a fragile ceasefire deal in the conflict.

“While yesterday Israeli officials and Hamas agreed to a multi-phase ceasefire, the heinous crimes committed on and since October 7, 2023, should not go unpunished,” said HRW chief Tirana Hassan.

Hassan was speaking at a press conference to launch the organisation’s annual report, in which it called out Israel for committing “crimes against humanity” and possibly “genocide” during the Gaza war.

Qatar and the United States on Wednesday announced the ceasefire deal had been reached between Israel and Hamas in their bloody 15-month conflict.

But Israeli air strikes have continued as it accuses the Palestinian armed group of reneging on parts of the agreement.

“Whilst the ceasefire will bring some relief for the millions of displaced inside Gaza, it won’t be a solution in and of itself,” said Hassan.

At least 1.9 million people — or 90 per cent of Gaza’s population — have been displaced by Israel’s offensive in the territory, according to UN estimates.

An estimated 345,000 people in Gaza face “catastrophic levels” of food insecurity, the UN says.

“What will be required moving forward is humanitarian access, and that by that, we’re talking about the Israeli authorities, allowing materials in to rebuild the infrastructure, including the water infrastructure and the health system, which has been decimated during this conflict, as well as humanitarian relief,” Hassan said.

Much of Gaza has been levelled by Israel’s punishing assault on the Palestinian territory, which has killed 46,788 people, most of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry that the UN considers reliable.

The war was triggered by the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, which resulted in the deaths of 1,210 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally of official Israeli figures.

During the attack, Palestinian militants also took 251 people hostage, 94 of whom are still being held in Gaza, including 34 the Israeli military says are dead.

Israel’s cabinet has yet to approve the ceasefire agreement, which was due to be implemented from Sunday. — AFP