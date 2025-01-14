BANGKOK, Jan 14 — Desperate Chinese families are urgently seeking help after their relatives disappeared in Thailand, suspected of falling victim to fraudulent job offers that led to human trafficking.

South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that Sun Maoxing, 60, and his wife Wang Weiju, also in their sixties, arrived in Bangkok from Shandong province in search of their 32-year-old son, Sun Baochao, who had last contacted them via WeChat, mentioning he was in Thailand.

However, further messages requesting money raised suspicions.

The report further stated that the couple made a public plea outside the Chinese embassy in Bangkok.

Similarly, Wang Yaxin, 40, from Harbin, is searching for his 28-year-old cousin, who has been missing since January 1.

The cousin had traveled to Thailand to secure a loan but vanished shortly after. Wang suspects his cousin fell victim to a loan scam.

These incidents highlight the growing problem of individuals being lured to Thailand under false pretenses, only to be trafficked to neighboring countries like Myanmar.

The Chinese embassy in Thailand has issued warnings about such scams, advising citizens to be cautious of offers promising high-paying jobs or free travel arrangements.

Hong Kong authorities have also stepped in, dispatching a task force to Thailand to investigate the increasing number of cases involving residents lured into job scams.

The Chinese embassy is working with Thai authorities to locate the missing individuals but has acknowledged the complexities of international law enforcement cooperation.

In light of these events, travelers are being urged to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of job offers and travel arrangements to avoid becoming victims of these scams.

The Chinese government is actively collaborating with Thai and other Southeast Asian authorities to combat human trafficking and protect citizens from exploitation.