SEOUL, Jan 4 — The remains of 179 victims from this week’s Jeju Air plane crash have been recovered, South Korea’s Interior Ministry said on Saturday, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Jeju Air jet crashed while landing at Muan International Airport in the county of South Jeolla Province on Sunday, killing all but two of the 181 passengers and crew aboard.

Of the bodies, 103 have been transferred to their families, while the remainder are being kept at a temporary morgue before being sent to their families, according to the ministry. — Bernama-Yonhap