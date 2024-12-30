BANGKOK, Dec 30 — Three people were killed and seven others injured as a fire broke out at a hotel in the Thai capital Bangkok, the local fire department said today, reported Xinhua.

The fire broke out at a six-story hotel near Bangkok’s popular backpacker area of Khao San Road, at about 9:21 pm local time (1421 GMT) yesterday.

The fire started from a room on the fifth floor, resulting in the immediate death of a foreign woman. Two foreign men later died from their injuries at hospitals.

Among the seven injured, there were two Thai men and five foreigners, as reported by the local fire department.

The hotel has been ordered to close for a security inspection, and an investigation into the cause of the fire is underway. — Bernama-Xinhua