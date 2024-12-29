SEOUL, Dec 29 — South Korea’s Transport Ministry said on Sunday that its investigation unit secured both of the two black boxes from a crashed passenger jet that has killed at least 167, reported Xinhua.

An official with the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a televised press briefing that the retrieval of both flight data and voice recorders was completed to look into the exact cause of the accident.

The passenger plane with 175 passengers, including 173 South Koreans and two Thais, as well as six flight attendants on board crashed while attempting to land at the Muan International Airport, some 290 km south-west of the capital Seoul, at about 9.07am local time (0007 GMT) on Sunday. — Bernama-Xinhua