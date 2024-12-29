THE HAGUE, Dec 29 — KLM flight KL1204 en route from Oslo to Amsterdam made an emergency landing in Norway on Saturday night, with all passengers and crew safe, the Dutch flag carrier said on Sunday, reported Xinhua.

A KLM spokesperson told Dutch media that a “loud noise” was heard in the cabin of the plane shortly after takeoff.

As a precaution, the pilot diverted the plane to Torp Sandefjord Airport, approximately 150km south of Oslo.

The aircraft landed safely but veered off the runway at low speed, coming to a stop on the grass beside the runway.

Norwegian police, as cited by Dutch media, confirmed that the plane carried 176 passengers and six crew members, all of whom were safely evacuated.

The KLM spokesperson said that all passengers have been properly accommodated at the local airport and that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the incident. — Bernama-Xinhua