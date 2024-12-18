THE HAGUE, Dec 18 — Dutch authorities fined video streaming giant Netflix 4.75 million euros (US$4.98 million) Wednesday over its handling of subscribers’ personal data, which it said was unclear or incomplete in several respects.

Netflix said it had appealed against the fine, noting it had cooperated with the data protection authorities and already changed its policies.

“Between 2018 and 2020, Netflix did not provide customers with enough information about what the company does with their personal data,” said the Dutch Data Protection Authority (AP) in a statement.

“And the information that Netflix did provide was unclear in some areas,” the AP added.

The authorities also noted that Netflix had since updated its privacy statement and improved its information to subscribers over the use of data.

“A company like that, with a turnover of billions and millions of customers worldwide, has to explain properly to its customers how it handles their personal data,” said AP chairman Aleid Wolfsen.

“That must be crystal clear. Especially if the customer asks about this. And that was not in order.”

The data protection watchdog said Netflix was unclear or provided insufficient information in several areas.

It said Netflix was not clear over why it was collecting personal data, which is shared with other parties, how long the data is kept, and how the data is kept secure when transmitted outside Europe.

“Since this investigation began over five years ago, we have cooperated with the Dutch Data Protection Authority and proactively evolved our privacy information to provide even greater clarity to our members,” a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement to AFP.

“We have objected to this decision.” — AFP



