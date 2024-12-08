WASHINGTON, Dec 8 — Jokes, snark, and a striking absence of sympathy have dominated public sentiment since the murder of a US health insurance executive — exposing deep frustration and anger with the nation’s medical system.

Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare was fatally shot in Manhattan on Wednesday, setting off a citywide manhunt.

Within moments of the news breaking, the internet erupted — not with outrage, but with cheers over the death of the 50-year-old father of two.

A Facebook post mourning his loss, shared by UnitedHealth Group, racked up more than 71,000 laugh emojis as of Friday — dwarfing other interactions, before the counter was disabled.

“My thoughts and prayers are out-of-network,” became a recurring quip in comment sections, a biting nod to one notorious reason US insurance companies deny coverage: when a patient’s provider isn’t included in their plan.

Even doctors on one of the internet’s largest forums for medical professionals joined the fray, posting satirical comments on the “medicine” subreddit that mimicked the jargon often found in insurance denial letters, such as “lack of prior authorisation” and “failure to prove medical necessity.”

Police have yet to suggest a motive for the killing and have declined to confirm reports that the words “delay” and “deny” — phrases commonly used to describe insurer tactics to avoid paying claims — were etched onto shell casings found at the scene.

This handout image released by the New York Police Department (NYPD) via X (formerly Twitter) on December 5, 2024 shows the individual sought in connection to the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. A masked gunman shot dead top US health insurance executive Brian Thomspson outside a New York hotel on December 4 in an apparently targeted hit. — NYPD/AFP pic

That hasn’t stopped the public from venting long standing grievances with America’s privatised and exorbitantly expensive healthcare system, with some even hailing the shooter as a “folk hero.”

“No one deserves this,” began a TikTokker, who went on to claim the insurer delayed covering her toddler’s emergency brain surgery while she was nine months pregnant and awaiting the birth of her next child.

“This isn’t to condone violence — all that I’m saying is that I do not doubt for a second what the motive of that suspect was,” she added.

Others fixated on the killer’s looks, dubbing him the “hot assassin” or comparing him to movie stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Timothee Chalamet.

Meanwhile, a young musician named Joe DeVito was going viral with a folk song titled Deny, Defend, Depose, a rallying cry against medical corporate greed, featuring sharp lyrics like, “If you ain’t coughing cash, then go cough in your basement.”

UnitedHealthcare health insurance company signage is displayed on an office building in Phoenix, Arizona July 19, 2023. — AFP pic

Humour ‘a coping mechanism’

Universal health care is a cornerstone of every other developed country, but in the United States, coverage is fragmented among those with private insurance, government programmes and a sizable uninsured population.

More than a decade ago, the Affordable Care Act, commonly known as “Obamacare,” addressed some of the insurance system’s most anti-consumer practices — by, for instance, requiring coverage for individuals with pre-existing conditions.

However, huge gaps and deficiencies persist.

According to research and analysis group ValuePenguin, UnitedHealthcare denies about one-third of all claims, the highest rate of all insurance companies and double the industry average.

It is also the largest US health insurer, providing coverage for around 50 million people and taking in US$16.4 billion profits in 2023, a year that Thompson was compensated more than US$10 million.

The dark humour “is a coping mechanism for a population of people who feel powerless in our health care system,” said William Flanary, a comedian and ophthalmologist who goes by the moniker “Dr Glaucomflecken” and enjoys a large online following for his medical satire skits.

While some have glorified the killer, a parallel movement of amateur sleuths has emerged, combing through clues to aid the police in the manhunt and sparking heated clashes between the two camps online.

One digital detective on X claimed to have scraped rental bike data and shared a theory on the killer’s escape route, only to be bombarded with expletive-laden replies telling them to stay out of it. — AFP