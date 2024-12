SEOUL, Dec 5 — A vote in the South Korean parliament on the proposed impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol is scheduled for Saturday at around 7pm (1000 GMT/6pm Malaysian time), news agency Yonhap reported.

“The vote on President Yoon’s impeachment motion will take place around 7pm on Saturday,” opposition lawmaker Jo Seoung-lae told reporters, Yonhap reported. — AFP