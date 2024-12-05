SEOUL, Dec 5 (Reuters) — A South Korean party spokesperson seen grappling with a rifle-wielding soldier in a video that went viral as a symbol of defiance against martial law insisted on Thursday that she was not especially brave.

President Yoon Suk Yeol was forced to abandon his declaration of martial law this week after 190 lawmakers defied a contingent of soldiers in helmets and body armour and voted unanimously to reject it.

Footage of the lawmakers’ aides tussling with the troops to prevent the soldiers entering the main hall has become a symbol of public rejection of the attempt to impose military rule.

Images went viral showing Ahn Gwi-ryeong, 35, a former TV anchor who serves as spokesperson for the opposition Democratic Party, grappling with a soldier and grabbing hold of his gun. One video was viewed more than 1.2 million times on YouTube as of Thursday evening.

“My only thought was that I just needed to stop them. I pushed them away, shook them off, and did everything I could,” she told Reuters today.

“A lot of people were fighting against martial law troops so I just thought I also had to stop them.”

People protest during a candlelight vigil to condemn South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's surprise declarations of the failed martial law and to call for his resignation in Seoul, South Korea, December 5, 2024. — Reuters pic

As lawmakers were gathered on Tuesday, their aides blocked entrances with furniture, formed human chains and sprayed troops with fire extinguishers. Just 2-1/2 hours after the president declared martial law, 190 lawmakers had made their way to the parliament and unanimously voted to block it.

“Let go! Don’t you feel the shame?” Ahn can be seen shouting at the soldier in the clip. After she grabs his rifle, the soldier steps back.

Asked if she knew it would gain that much attention, Ahn said: “There were many people braver than me who stood up to the martial law troops.”

“There were people who even managed to stop armoured vehicles outside. So, I don’t think my actions were particularly special,” Ahn said.

The commander of the martial law troops said on Thursday he had no intention to wield firearms against the public. The country’s vice defence minister said no live ammunition was provided to the troops.

South Korean opposition lawmakers plan to vote this weekend to impeach the president.

“I think that the people have already psychologically impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol,” Ahn said. “Who could trust a president declaring martial law almost like a child playing games or entrust the nation to such leadership?” — Reuters