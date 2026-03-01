KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — A four-year-old boy was found charred in a fire in a room at the People’s Housing Project (PPR) Kampung Muhibbah here at 2.59 pm today.

The Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Control Centre said that immediately upon receiving the emergency call, teams from the Bukit Jalil Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) along with the Sri Petaling BBP were dispatched to the scene.

“According to Senior Operations Commander Mohd Azizi Abdullah, upon the arrival of the firefighters at the scene, it was found that a fire had occurred involving a house on the 10th floor of the building. The fire extinguishing action was carried out using a single line of initial attack hose from the building.

“The fire department found a four-year-old boy’s charred body in a room. It is believed he died at the scene. The victim’s body was subsequently handed over to the police for further action,” according to the statement.

The statement said that the victim lived with his mother.

However, until now, the status of whether the victim’s mother managed to escape the fire or not has not yet been confirmed and is still under further investigation.

According to the statement, the fire was fully controlled by 3.17 pm, and the area of the fire was estimated to be 20x40 square feet, and an estimated 80 per cent of the area had been destroyed.

“A total of 13 firefighters, along with two Fire Rescue Tender (FRT) vehicles and one Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) vehicle, were involved in putting out the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation,” added the statement. — Bernama