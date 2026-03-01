KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — Pandan MP Rafizi Ramli today said he would remain a member of PKR until Parliament is dissolved, after the party issued a show-cause letter over his statement that he intends to contest the 16th General Election (GE16) but not under the PKR ticket.

In a written reply to a show-cause letter issued by PKR secretary-general Datuk Fuziah Salleh, Rafizi said his remarks did not require “complicated interpretations” as suggested by the party.

“My interview with Sin Chew Daily, as referred to in the show-cause letter, carries the meaning that would be understood by anyone with a good command of the Malay language,” he said in the letter, which was posted on Facebook last night.

Rafizi said he would remain a member of PKR and continue serving as the Pandan MP until Parliament is dissolved for GE16.

He said PKR was attempting to interpret his statement that he intended to contest the Pandan parliamentary seat in GE16 but not under the PKR ticket as a declaration of leaving the party, which would result in the loss of his position as Member of Parliament and the vacating of the Pandan seat.

He added that the anti-party hopping provisions apply to MPs who switch parties mid-term, and that those provisions would no longer apply once Parliament is dissolved.

Rafizi also said he has the right to make his own political plans after Parliament is dissolved.

Yesterday, Fuziah said PKR had issued the show-cause letter dated February 23 after Rafizi stated he intended to contest in GE16 but not under the PKR ticket, which she said could create the perception that he planned to leave the party.

She said the matter may be discussed at the party’s Central Leadership Council meeting today, adding that PKR did not wish to act arbitrarily and would adhere to its constitution.