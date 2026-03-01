MANAMA, March 1 — The US embassy in Manama urged citizens today to steer clear of hotels in the Bahraini capital warning they could become potential targets after the Crowne Plaza was hit during Iranian strikes.

“The US Embassy in Bahrain is tracking confirmed reports the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Manama was struck on March 1, 2026, resulting in injuries. We advise US citizens in Bahrain that hotels might be a target for future attacks, and encourage US citizens to avoid hotels in Manama,” the embassy said in a post on X.

Earlier, an AFP correspondent saw damage at the hotel after hearing explosions. Yesterday in Manama, the Iranian attacks saw drones and shrapnel slam into residential buildings, with video on social media showing smoke and fire from high-rises. — AFP