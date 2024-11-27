TOKYO, Nov 27 — Japanese police reported that a man broke into more than 1,000 homes giving the reason that it was a hobby of his.

The Japan Times said that according to the Mainichi Shimbun, the man (unnamed) had said, “Breaking into other people’s homes is a hobby of mine, and I have done it more than 1,000 times.”

He added: “I get so thrilled that my palms sweat when wondering if someone will discover me or not, and it relieves some stress.”

The 37-year-old was taken into custody Monday after he was suspected of trespassing on a property in Dazaifu, Fukuoka Prefecture.