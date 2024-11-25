BEIRUT, Nov 25 –– Lebanon has suspended in-person classes in the Beirut area for Monday, the education ministry announced on Sunday, citing safety concerns after a series of Israeli air strikes this week.

Education Minister Abbas Halabi announced in a statement “the suspension of in-person teaching” in schools, technical institutes and private higher education institutions in Beirut and parts of the neighbouring Metn, Baabda and Shouf districts on Monday “for the safety of students, educational institutions and parents, in light of the current dangerous conditions”.

Private education institutions must also provide online classes as an option until the end of December, it said. –– AFP