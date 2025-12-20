BEIJING, Dec 20 — The death toll in last month’s Wang Fuk Court housing complex fire in Hong Kong has risen to 161, city police said today. — Reuters
Hong Kong fire death toll rises to 161, police say
Saturday, 20 Dec 2025 1:19 PM MYT
