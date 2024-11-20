GAZA CITY, Nov 20 — The World Health Organisation expressed grave concern yesterday for hospitals still partly operating in war-stricken northern Gaza, where one hospital director described the situation as an “extreme catastrophe”.

“We are very, very concerned, and it’s getting harder and harder to get the aid in. It’s getting harder and harder to get the specialist personnel in at a time when there is greater and greater need,” WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told journalists in Geneva.

She said the organisation was “particularly concerned about Kamal Adwan Hospital” in Beit Lahia, where Israeli forces launched an offensive against Hamas and other Palestinian militant groups last month.

Kamal Adwan Hospital director Hossam Abu Safiyeh told AFP by phone: “The situation in northern Gaza is that of an extreme catastrophe.

“We’re beginning to lose patients because we lack medical supplies and personnel,” he said.

Abu Safiyeh added that his hospital had been “targeted many times by the occupation forces, most recently” on Monday.

“A large number of children and elderly people continue to arrive suffering from malnutrition,” the doctor said.

He accused Israel of “blocking the entry of food, water, medical staff and materials destined for the north” of the Gaza Strip.

The WHO’s Harris estimated that between November 8 and 16, “four WHO missions we were trying to get up to go were denied”.

“There’s a lack of food and drinking water, shortage of medical supplies. There’s really only enough for two weeks at the very best,” she said.

A statement from COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body responsible for civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, said yesterday: “COGAT-led humanitarian efforts in the medical field continue.”

It said that on Monday, “1,000 blood units were transferred” to Al-Sahaba hospital in Gaza City, outside the area where Israel’s military operations are taking place.

In its latest update on the situation in northern Gaza, the UN humanitarian office OCHA said Tuesday that “access to the Kamal Adwan, Al Awda and Indonesian hospitals remains severely restricted amid severe shortages of medical supplies, fuel and blood units”. — AFP