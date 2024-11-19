Father asks to apologise, son says ‘Never’

Sons say they hope more women will speak out about rape

Case has prompted protests in support of Gisele Pelicot

AVIGNON (France), Nov 19 — The sons of the man who organised the mass rape of their mother Gisele Pelicot in a case that has rocked France, asked a court yesterday to punish him severely and said they would never forgive him.

Dominique Pelicot has admitted in court to inviting dozens of strangers over nearly 10 years to their house to rape his wife, now 71, after he drugged her. Fifty other men are also accused of raping her.

“Our family has been destroyed,” one of the sons, 50-year-old David Pelicot, told the court in Avignon. “I expect from this trial that ... these men, and that man in the dock (his father), will be punished for the horrors they inflicted on my mother.”

At one point, Dominique Pelicot interrupted his son’s testimony, saying he wanted to apologise for what he had done. David Pelicot replied: “Never!”

He said he and other family members had destroyed photos to make sure they kept no trace of his father.

Speaking at times through tears, David said that he hoped the trial would encourage other women to speak up about rape, echoing previous statements by his mother who asked for the trial to be held in public to shed light on the abuse.

Under French law, she could have kept her anonymity and had the trial held behind closed doors. The case has triggered protests across France in support of Gisele Pelicot.

Gisele Pelicot leaves the courthouse after a hearing in the trial of her former partner Dominique Pelicot accused of drugging her for nearly ten years and inviting strangers to rape her at their home in Mazan, a small town in the south of France, in Avignon, on November 18, 2024. — Reuters pic

David’s 38-year-old brother Florian told the court of the chaos that followed the news four years ago of the ordeal that their mother had suffered at the hands of their father.

He said his father was dead to him. “It’s been four years since I lost my father,” he told the court, crying at times. “Our family has been torn apart.”

He asked the court to impose tough sentences, “so that victims no longer need to be afraid of speaking up”.

Their sister, Caroline Darian, who testified earlier in the trial, told the court again yesterday that she believed she had also been abused by her father.

“The only difference between me and my mother is that there is evidence (for the abuse her mother suffered),” she said.

Co-defendants leave the courthouse after a hearing in the trial of Dominique Pelicot accused of drugging his wife for nearly ten years and inviting strangers to rape her at their home in Mazan, a small town in the south of France, in Avignon, on November 18, 2024. — Reuters pic

The statements followed weeks of testimony from the accused men, now aged 26 to 74, most of whom deny having raped Gisele Pelicot.

Gisele Pelicot is due to testify again today, followed by Dominique Pelicot.

The court’s verdict on all the charges, and the sentencing, is expected around December20. — Reuters

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)