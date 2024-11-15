LONDON, Nov 15 — Two British soldiers, reportedly intoxicated, were discovered engaging in sexual activity inside the cockpit of an Apache attack helicopter, The Sun reported.

According to the news report, the incident took place in 2016 at the Otterburn training range in Northumberland, although details are only emerging now due to a computer glitch, which delayed the release of the information.

The soldiers were allegedly found half-naked in the rear cockpit of the AH-64 Apache — a combat helicopter equipped with powerful 30mm cannons and Hellfire missile pods.

Ground crew members reportedly heard strange noises and saw the helicopter’s rotors swaying as they approached to fit rain covers after night-time maintenance, a source told the The Sun.

The air safety report cited by The Sun confirmed that a male soldier in uniform and a female in civilian clothing were engaged in sexual activity and appeared intoxicated.

Both were ordered to leave the cockpit and dress.

Further, the report to the Military Aviation Authority revealed that the soldiers, who belonged to a separate unit thought to be the Royal Artillery, were detained until senior officers from the Army Air Corps’ 653 Squadron and their own unit were informed of the incident, according to The Sun.

In response, Army command reportedly issued directives for enhanced security on military helicopters following the event.