JAKARTA, Nov 14 — Mount Ibu, located in Indonesia’s North Maluku province, erupted on Thursday, sending a column of ash up to 3 kilometres (km) high and prompting the second-highest aviation alert, according to the Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Centre.

The eruption occurred at 14.22pm local time, spewing grey ash to the west of the crater, reported Xinhua.

Residents have been prohibited from engaging in activities within a 5-km radius of the crater and were advised to wear face masks when conducting activities outside.

An aviation notice has been issued at the orange level, the second-highest warning, prohibiting flights around Mount Ibu.

Standing at 1,325 metres, Mount Ibu is one of Indonesia’s 127 active volcanoes. — Bernama-Xinhua