CALI (Colombia), Nov 2 — Countries at the UN COP16 summit on nature in Colombia yesterday approved a measure to create a permanent body for Indigenous peoples to consult on United Nations decisions on nature conservation.

The consultative body is considered a breakthrough in recognizing the role that Indigenous peoples play in conserving nature globally, including some of the most biodiverse areas of the planet, according to Indigenous and environmental advocates.

Nearly 200 countries convened in the city of Cali aiming to implement the 2022 Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework agreement, which aims to halt the rapid decline of nature by 2030.

The consultative body - which will also extend to local communities - will help to incorporate traditional knowledge and practices into conservation efforts.

Countries also agreed to adopt a measure that recognises the role of people of African descent in caring for nature, which COP16 host Colombia said would grant such communities easier access to resources to fund their biodiversity projects and participate in global environmental discussions. — Reuters