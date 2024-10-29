HONG KONG, Oct 29 — Hundreds of fish worth nearly HK$30,000 (RM16,800) at a wet market here have reportedly been poisoned, allegedly due to business disputes.

HK-based South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that police were called after a vendor discovered the dead fish in his stall at On Tai Market in Sau Mau Ping here yesterday morning.

SCMP reported that closed-circuit television (CCTV) recordings showed a man passing by the affected stall twice before pouring an unknown liquid into the fish trays.

It also reported that the victim was said to have recently opened his stall in the market, leading to friction with other fishmongers.

The stall has since been closed amid investigation over alleged criminal damage.