NEW YORK, Oct 28 — Former Fox News talk show host Tucker Carlson drew controversy yesterday at Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally, where he made disparaging remarks about Democrat Kamala Harris, misidentifying her heritage as “Samoan-Malaysian”.

As reported by The Daily Beast, Carlson, aimed his comments at undermining Harris’ credibility as a Democratic nominee in the lead-up to this week’s pivotal US presidential election.

During his speech, Carlson dismissed Harris’s achievements, sarcastically suggesting that her election was merely a product of “popular support”.

He stated, “It’s gonna be pretty hard for Democrats to look at us and say, ‘You know what? Kamala Harris, she got 85 million votes because she’s just so impressive. As the first Samoan-Malaysian low-IQ former California prosecutor ever to be elected president.’”

In reality, Harris’s background includes a Jamaican father and an Indian mother.

The Daily Beast labelled Carlson as a staunch right-wing supporter of Trump, highlighting the atmosphere of derogatory comments, which included both racist and misogynistic undertones, among the rally’s speakers.

Other notable figures reported at the rally included Hulk Hogan, Elon Musk, Melania Trump, and comedian Tony Hinchcliffe.