NEW DELHI, Oct 27 — India yesterday expressed its concern over “developments in West Asia” following an Israeli airstrike on military facilities in Iran.

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs in its statement neither mentioned Iran nor Israel, the two countries with which it maintains close relations.

“We are deeply concerned by the evolving escalation in West Asia and its ramifications to peace and stability in the region and beyond. We reiterate our call to all concerned to exercise restraint and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

“The ongoing hostilities are to nobody’s benefit, even as innocent hostages and civilian populations continue to suffer. Our missions in the region are in contact with the Indian community,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Israeli attack has provoked sharp condemnations around the world, with Iran’s neighbours Turkiye and Pakistan using strong words to denounce the Jewish regime’s genocidal war in Palestine and its attempts to draw the whole region into a wider military conflict. — Bernama