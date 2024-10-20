MANILA, Oct 20 — A 29-year-old Chinese man was shot dead in a hotpot restaurant in Makati City, Philippines, following a business-related altercation last Thursday, Philstar reported.

The Philippine daily reported that the victim, dining with acquaintances in a private room, was shot by another Chinese national, who suddenly rose from his seat and fired four shots at close range.

The bullets struck the victim in his hand, arm, and chest. Despite being rushed to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police Captain Jenibeth Artista was reported saying that the shooting stemmed from a heated discussion between the victim and the suspect over the supply of corn and rice, a business arrangement they had discussed via Telegram.

According to the report authorities found eight bullet casings and several bullets at the scene and are investigating whether the shooting was premeditated, which could elevate charges against the suspect to murder.

The Makati City police have launched a manhunt for the suspect, who fled the scene.

Investigators are working with the Land Transportation Office to trace the vehicle used in his escape.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the restaurant owner during the incident, raising suspicions of his possible high-profile status.

While a business dispute is considered the primary motive, police are also exploring other angles, including the possibility of a love triangle.